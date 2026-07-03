3MFrench

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If we want to let producers be producers, we need to have proper labels to support them. And while we know that the big labels in EDM are out there pu
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Latest Stories

Artist 3MFrench
Music

Scarborough's 3MFrench Calls Out Fake Friends on "Mean Nun"

3MFrench is back with his latest track, “Mean Nun," the first track from the Scarborough artist's upcoming mixtape, set to be released later this year.

Chantel Marinho1626 days ago
3m-french
Music

Scarborough's 3MFrench Gives Back to His Community With New Video “Drops”

The visuals for the video tell a story from Chester Le, the neighbourhood where 3MFrench grew up. He gives us a glimpse of come up, from humble beginnings to a

Chantel Marinho1869 days ago

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