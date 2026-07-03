3LAU

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3LAU has only been on our radar for the last two years, and doesn't have a large catalog of officially released material, but he is a shining example
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Latest Stories

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Music

Botnek & 3LAU - "Vikings (Bixel Boys Remix)"

#FREELIFE aficionados and rising LA icons, The Bixel Boys, came out swinging once again with a huge remix of Botnek and 3LAU's audacious house banger,

tyler-d4329 days ago
3LAU Art
Music

3LAU ft. Bright Lights - "How You Love Me (Prince Fox Remix)"

A month from now, 3LAU will announce the winner of his "How You Love Me" remix contest, which lands winners an official release on Island and Casablan

nappy4418 days ago
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Music

Wolfgang Gartner & 3LAU's "Beef" Was Manufactured By A Reddit Edit

Earlier today, we spoke about the feels that 3LAU seemingly possessed over perceived disses that were thrown his was during a Wolfgang Gartner Reddit AMA. Turns out that this was actually a trick pulled by a Reddit user who asked Wolfgang one thing, then edited their post to look like Wolfgang was talking shit to 3LAU. It's explained in this exchange of tweets from followers of Wolfgang and 3LAU, and the two DJ/producers themselves, who ended up making amends.

khrisd4573 days ago
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Music

Wolfgang Gartner's Reddit AMA Brought the "Piano Concept" Out of 3LAU

I am not one to get involved in the petty nonsense of the interwebs, and this site is the furthest thing from an online blog version of TMZ. We bring

lolod4574 days ago
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Music

Download 3LAU's "Dance Floor Filth 3"

This dude is a beast. A mother fucking trapnimal, which just happens to be the name that Justin (3LAU) creatively created for one of the mixes on the

lolod4638 days ago
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Music

3LAU, Paris & Simo ft. Bright Lights - "Escape (No Pets Allowed Remix)"

No Pets Allowed is slowly making a name for himself; last Sunday we got a special rework of Calvin Harris' "I Need Your Love," and a full seven days later he turns in his remix of "Escape," taking things down one emotive dubstep wave. You don't hear too much in the way of solid dubstep these days, so hearing this remix coming through the speakers is uplifting. Works well, even if you lot seem to sleep on the dubstep still coming these days. Free your mind.

khrisd4688 days ago

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