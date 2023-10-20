Major League Soccer’s Electrifying Regular Season Leads To A One Of A Kind Postseason

Soccer (or football) has been the world’s sport for nearly a century, and Major League Soccer has carried on that tradition. MLS is easier than ever to watch, thanks to a landmark deal with Apple earlier this year, now broadcasting all MLS and Leagues Cup matches through MLS Season Pass. Major League Soccer’s reach has never been greater, with everyone’s favorite clubs now just a tap away. All of that is a result of the on-pitch product, media coverage, and game-changing moments.

One of the biggest moments for MLS occurred this year in June, when Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami CF, leaving behind the legendary Paris St.-Germain FC. Apple TV+ documented Messi’s journey with Inter Miami in the docuseries Messi Meets America, which premiered on Oct. 11 with three episodes, followed by more episodes releasing Nov. 1.