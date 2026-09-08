Speech or conduct that constitutes hate speech, violence, abuse, discrimination, bullying, or harassment is strictly forbidden on the Sites.

Failure to follow these Guidelines may result in removal of your user content and/or suspension or termination of your account and/or access to certain features.

These Community Guidelines (“Guidelines”) outline what user content and behavior is acceptable on Complex’s websites and mobile applications (collectively, the “Sites”), and our process for enforcement when content or behavior does not meet our standards. The Guidelines are an extension of our Terms of Service and any other agreement(s) governing your relationship with Complex. Capitalized terms that are not defined here have the meaning given in our Terms of Service.

2. Suggestive and Sexually Suggestive Content

Content that is sexually suggestive (including nudity) is also not permitted on the Sites.

3. Harmful Misinformation

Disseminating misleading or false information in a manner that could jeopardize others’ health or safety is not permitted on the Sites.

4. Promotions, Solicitations, or Spam

The Sites may only be used for personal, non-commercial purposes. User Content that constitutes unauthorized or unsolicited advertising is prohibited on the Sites.

5. Infringing on Others’ Privacy

We ask that you respect the privacy of others. Do not share, offer, or solicit private information about other individuals that could lead to physical or financial harm, including but not limited to financial, residential, and medical information, on the Sites. Please remember that in addition to adhering to these Guidelines and our Terms of Service, we expect you to comply with all applicable laws.

6. Misuse of Intellectual Property or Likeness

Material that infringes on the intellectual property of others is not permitted on the Sites. Please review the “COMMERCE MEDIA HOLDINGS, LLC. DMCA COPYRIGHT POLICY” section of our Terms of Service for more information on how to submit a DMCA notice.

Impersonating or exploiting the name, image, likeness, biographical information or any other identifying characteristics of any individual, group, or organization, whether associated with Complex or not, in a manner that is likely to mislead or confuse Complex users about the true identity or origin of the speech or conduct is also a violation of these Guidelines.

7. Defamation; Deception

User Content that that is defamatory, libelous, deceptive, or fraudulent is also prohibited.

8. Other Potentially Offensive or Disruptive Content

We ask that users be courteous, kind, and respectful at all times when posting User Content. User Content that is dangerous, disruptive, or offensive may be subject to removal at our discretion.

Enforcement & Policy Updates

If Complex determines that any User Content violates these Guidelines, we may remove or modify such User Content and/or may take other actions that we deem to be appropriate, with or without notice to the violating party, at our sole discretion. For repeated or egregious violations, we may suspend or terminate access to the Sites, with or without further notice. If your account was terminated as a result of your violation of these Guidelines, your right to use the Sites under any other user name or profile is revoked.

This Policy changes from time to time, so please check in periodically for updates.

Contact Us

Report a Violation: If you believe any User Content is in violation of the Guidelines and wish to report it to Complex, contact us at [email protected].

Please do not expect a personal response from Complex after making a report. Complex in its sole discretion will determine whether a violation has occurred and whether enforcement of these Guidelines is required. We will make reasonable efforts to resolve reports in a timely manner.

If you have questions about these guidelines or a specific report, you may contact [email protected].