Community Guidelines
Community Guidelines
Last Updated: October 17, 2025
Introduction
These Community Guidelines (“Guidelines”) outline what user content and behavior is acceptable on Complex’s websites and mobile applications (collectively, the “Sites”), and our process for enforcement when content or behavior does not meet our standards. The Guidelines are an extension of our Terms of Service and any other agreement(s) governing your relationship with Complex. Capitalized terms that are not defined here have the meaning given in our Terms of Service.
Failure to follow these Guidelines may result in removal of your user content and/or suspension or termination of your account and/or access to certain features.
Prohibited Content
1. Hate Speech, Violence, Abuse, Discrimination, Bullying and Harassment
Speech or conduct that constitutes hate speech, violence, abuse, discrimination, bullying, or harassment is strictly forbidden on the Sites.
This category includes statements, images, phrases, or behaviors that:
- Express, encourage, stir up, or incite hatred, discrimination, or violence against a group based on race, national origin, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, religion, age, disability, pregnancy, genetic differences, marital status, citizenship, or any future protected class;
- Incite, present, or promote harm, violence, or danger to others;
- Include depictions of violence, gore, physical or sexual abuse or exploitation;
- Incite or promote sexual abuse or exploitation;
- Express, threaten, encourage, or promote suicide, self-harm, or eating disorders;
- Encourage or promote other dangerous activities;
- Encourage or promote illegal or fraudulent activity or the trafficking of illegal or regulated goods;
- Are likely to negatively interfere with another user’s experience on Complex, such as statements that are meant to degrade or insult.
2. Suggestive and Sexually Suggestive Content
Content that is sexually suggestive (including nudity) is also not permitted on the Sites.
3. Harmful Misinformation
Disseminating misleading or false information in a manner that could jeopardize others’ health or safety is not permitted on the Sites.
4. Promotions, Solicitations, or Spam
The Sites may only be used for personal, non-commercial purposes. User Content that constitutes unauthorized or unsolicited advertising is prohibited on the Sites.
5. Infringing on Others’ Privacy
We ask that you respect the privacy of others. Do not share, offer, or solicit private information about other individuals that could lead to physical or financial harm, including but not limited to financial, residential, and medical information, on the Sites. Please remember that in addition to adhering to these Guidelines and our Terms of Service, we expect you to comply with all applicable laws.
6. Misuse of Intellectual Property or Likeness
Material that infringes on the intellectual property of others is not permitted on the Sites. Please review the “COMMERCE MEDIA HOLDINGS, LLC. DMCA COPYRIGHT POLICY” section of our Terms of Service for more information on how to submit a DMCA notice.
Impersonating or exploiting the name, image, likeness, biographical information or any other identifying characteristics of any individual, group, or organization, whether associated with Complex or not, in a manner that is likely to mislead or confuse Complex users about the true identity or origin of the speech or conduct is also a violation of these Guidelines.
7. Defamation; Deception
User Content that that is defamatory, libelous, deceptive, or fraudulent is also prohibited.
8. Other Potentially Offensive or Disruptive Content
We ask that users be courteous, kind, and respectful at all times when posting User Content. User Content that is dangerous, disruptive, or offensive may be subject to removal at our discretion.
Enforcement & Policy Updates
If Complex determines that any User Content violates these Guidelines, we may remove or modify such User Content and/or may take other actions that we deem to be appropriate, with or without notice to the violating party, at our sole discretion. For repeated or egregious violations, we may suspend or terminate access to the Sites, with or without further notice. If your account was terminated as a result of your violation of these Guidelines, your right to use the Sites under any other user name or profile is revoked.
This Policy changes from time to time, so please check in periodically for updates.
Contact Us
Report a Violation: If you believe any User Content is in violation of the Guidelines and wish to report it to Complex, contact us at [email protected].
Please do not expect a personal response from Complex after making a report. Complex in its sole discretion will determine whether a violation has occurred and whether enforcement of these Guidelines is required. We will make reasonable efforts to resolve reports in a timely manner.
If you have questions about these guidelines or a specific report, you may contact [email protected].