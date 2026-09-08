Zack Schlemmer Portrait

Zack Schlemmer

Joined June 2023 | 5 posts
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Arizona Wildcats Sneakers

March Madness: The Best Sneakers Worn by the Arizona Wildcats

The Arizona Wildcats have worn some of the best sneakers in college over the years. Relive them all here.

Zack Schlemmer4551 days ago
Best Sneakers Cincinnati

March Madness: The Best Sneakers Worn by Cincinnati

The Cincinnati Bearcats are featured in today's March Madness retrospective of college basketball's best sneaker schools of all time.

Zack Schlemmer4553 days ago
Reebok Answer 4 Georgetown

Reebok Question and Answer 4 'Georgetown' New Images and Release Reminder

Hitting retailers tomorrow are two Allen Iverson signature classics in colorways inspired by his college days at Georgetown.

Zack Schlemmer4942 days ago
Allen Iverson Reebok Answer 4 White Red

Flashback: Allen Iverson in the Reebok Answer 4 White/Red

A fan favorite colorway of the Answer IV returned today, so we'll take a look back at Allen Iverson in the originals from the 2000-2001 NBA season.

Zack Schlemmer5039 days ago
Reebok Answer 4 Georgetown

Reebok Answer 4 in Georgetown Hoyas Colors

A new colorway is on the way for the Answer IV celebrating Allen Iverson's time at Georgetown.

Zack Schlemmer5063 days ago
Advertisement

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App