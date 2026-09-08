Zack Schlemmer
Latest Stories
March Madness: The Best Sneakers Worn by the Arizona Wildcats
The Arizona Wildcats have worn some of the best sneakers in college over the years. Relive them all here.
March Madness: The Best Sneakers Worn by Cincinnati
The Cincinnati Bearcats are featured in today's March Madness retrospective of college basketball's best sneaker schools of all time.
Reebok Question and Answer 4 'Georgetown' New Images and Release Reminder
Hitting retailers tomorrow are two Allen Iverson signature classics in colorways inspired by his college days at Georgetown.
Flashback: Allen Iverson in the Reebok Answer 4 White/Red
A fan favorite colorway of the Answer IV returned today, so we'll take a look back at Allen Iverson in the originals from the 2000-2001 NBA season.
Reebok Answer 4 in Georgetown Hoyas Colors
A new colorway is on the way for the Answer IV celebrating Allen Iverson's time at Georgetown.