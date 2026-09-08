vmmassie
Joined July 2015 | 5 posts
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Latest Stories
What Getting Racially Profiled at 16 Taught Me About Being Black
"I was no more than the silhouette of a suspected threat."
vmmassie3902 days ago
10 ways colleges can stop campus racism
Student protesters are demanding change.
vmmassie3935 days ago
4 times renaming geographic locations took racism off the map
At least 1,441 "federally recognized places" in the U.S. have names that contain slurs.
vmmassie3961 days ago
10 racist Halloween costumes you should never wear
Still deciding on a costume? Avoid these.
vmmassie3976 days ago
3 black women who fought on the front lines for women's suffrage
But their work continues to go unrecognized.
vmmassie3991 days ago
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