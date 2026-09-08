Victoria Bekiempis
Joined March 2021 | 2 posts
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Latest Stories
Where the Deshaun Watson Sexual Misconduct Cases Might Go Next
The Texans' QB has denied allegations. No criminal charges have been revealed. Here’s what we know about the allegations after several weeks of twists.
Victoria Bekiempis1984 days ago
What We Know About the Deshaun Watson Sexual Misconduct Allegations so Far
At least seven women have filed lawsuits against Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson alleging sexual misconduct. Here’s everything we know so far about the claims.
Victoria Bekiempis2008 days ago