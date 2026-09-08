Vadim Rizov
Joined July 2014 | 3 posts
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Latest Stories
George Clooney's "The Monuments Men" is Not as Cool as George Clooney Himself: A Review
For a movie so obsessed with the accuracy of smoking habits during WWII, you'd think "The Monuments Men" would get everything else right.
Vadim Rizov4606 days ago
"Saving Mr. Banks" Strokes Its Own D...Uh, Disney: A Review
There's something deeply creepy about this movie.
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"Inside Llewyn Davis" Reveals the Coen Brothers' Only Soft Spot
A movie to have you buying LPs.
Vadim Rizov4669 days ago