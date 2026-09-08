Vadim Rizov Portrait

Vadim Rizov

Joined July 2014 | 3 posts
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Latest Stories

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George Clooney's "The Monuments Men" is Not as Cool as George Clooney Himself: A Review

For a movie so obsessed with the accuracy of smoking habits during WWII, you'd think "The Monuments Men" would get everything else right.

Vadim Rizov4606 days ago
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"Saving Mr. Banks" Strokes Its Own D...Uh, Disney: A Review

There's something deeply creepy about this movie.

Vadim Rizov4662 days ago
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"Inside Llewyn Davis" Reveals the Coen Brothers' Only Soft Spot

A movie to have you buying LPs.

Vadim Rizov4669 days ago

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