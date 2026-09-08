Tyrone Palmer Portrait

Tyrone Palmer

Joined July 2014 | 3 posts
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Latest Stories

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Deep Cuts: The Best Songs You Might Have Missed This Week

Taking a look at this week's best underrated anthems.

Tyrone Palmer4633 days ago
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Deep Cut: French Montana f/ Jadakiss "88 Coupes"

Le deep cut. (Get it?)

Tyrone Palmer4635 days ago
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The Most Influential Hip-Hop Message Boards Right Now

Hip-hop's new barbershop.

Tyrone Palmer4790 days ago

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