Claire Wang Portrait

Claire Wang

Joined February 2016 | 11 posts
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Latest Stories

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A Brief History of Jay Z and Drake's Complicated Relationship

A brief timeline of the Jay Z–Drake saga, from "Off That" to "Pop Style."

Claire Wang3776 days ago
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The Most Memorable Moments from Coachella Weekend One

Check out the most electrifying cameos from Coachella's opening weekend.

Claire Wang3804 days ago
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The Best Yelp Reviews for Drake's Favorite Restaurant in Toronto

People seem to enjoy Fring's more than you'd expect.

Claire Wang3809 days ago
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Noname Shines on Her New Song, "Freedom Interlude"

Noname rarely disappoints and this latest track is just another example of that.

Claire Wang3818 days ago
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Here's Everything We Know About Drake's 'Views From the 6' Album

We rounded up all the info on 'Views' in one place.

Claire Wang3823 days ago
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Premiere: Tiko Texa$ Drops Her Sizzling New Trap EP, 'Gold Soul'

Rising artist Tiko Texa$ marries aggressive, grimy rap with hard-lined synths and steep drops in her new EP.

Claire Wang3844 days ago
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The Road to Success: A Brief Timeline of DJ Khaled's Blessings

We've chronicled the king of Miami's greatest hits from the past six months.

Claire Wang3846 days ago
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Stories From the People Who Lived the Music and the Mayhem of 1996

Watch former editors and industry members talk about Puffy, Jay Z, and other influencers of the year.

Claire Wang3861 days ago
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Former 'VIBE' and 'Source' Editors on How They Covered the East vs. West Beef

In part 2 of the roundtable discussion, the panelists talk about the bicoastal tension and the death of 2Pac.

Claire Wang3861 days ago
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Industry OGs On the Rise of Lil' Kim, Foxy Brown, and the Fall of Death Row

In part 3 of the roundtable discussion, the panelists talk about the collapse of the West Coast label and the talents of the year's female MCs.

Claire Wang3861 days ago

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