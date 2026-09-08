Claire Wang
Latest Stories
A Brief History of Jay Z and Drake's Complicated Relationship
A brief timeline of the Jay Z–Drake saga, from "Off That" to "Pop Style."
The Most Memorable Moments from Coachella Weekend One
Check out the most electrifying cameos from Coachella's opening weekend.
The Best Yelp Reviews for Drake's Favorite Restaurant in Toronto
People seem to enjoy Fring's more than you'd expect.
Noname Shines on Her New Song, "Freedom Interlude"
Noname rarely disappoints and this latest track is just another example of that.
Here's Everything We Know About Drake's 'Views From the 6' Album
We rounded up all the info on 'Views' in one place.
Premiere: Tiko Texa$ Drops Her Sizzling New Trap EP, 'Gold Soul'
Rising artist Tiko Texa$ marries aggressive, grimy rap with hard-lined synths and steep drops in her new EP.
The Road to Success: A Brief Timeline of DJ Khaled's Blessings
We've chronicled the king of Miami's greatest hits from the past six months.
The First 30 Seconds of Kanye West's "Father Stretch My Hands (Pt. 1)" Inspired the Best Meme of the Year so Far
If young Metro don't trust you...
Stories From the People Who Lived the Music and the Mayhem of 1996
Watch former editors and industry members talk about Puffy, Jay Z, and other influencers of the year.
Former 'VIBE' and 'Source' Editors on How They Covered the East vs. West Beef
In part 2 of the roundtable discussion, the panelists talk about the bicoastal tension and the death of 2Pac.
Industry OGs On the Rise of Lil' Kim, Foxy Brown, and the Fall of Death Row
In part 3 of the roundtable discussion, the panelists talk about the collapse of the West Coast label and the talents of the year's female MCs.