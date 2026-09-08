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Troy Mounis

Joined July 2014 | 20 posts
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Latest Stories

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Packing Heat: John Varvatos Star USA Fragrance

Dope package and design by Varvatos.

Troy Mounis5469 days ago
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Infographic: The 2011 E3 Cliche Translator

Enough developer doublespeak and publisher propaganda&mdash;we're blowing the lid off this hot dog stand!

Troy Mounis5574 days ago

Interview: Justin Richmond Talks "Uncharted 3" and PSN Outages

The <i>Uncharted 3</i> game director even seems to tip his hand about <i>Uncharted 4</i>. SCOOP!

Troy Mounis5593 days ago
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The 25 Most Badass Fat Guys In Games

Why should the washboard-abbed video game protagonist have all the fun? We're tipping our buffet tray to the baddest big men in the industry.

Troy Mounis5608 days ago
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Which Ubi You Be? The 10 Best Ubisoft Games Of All Time

With the Big U celebrating 25 years in the game, we're breaking down their best. Vive la France!

Troy Mounis5623 days ago
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Sleeper Sell: The 25 Best Games You've Never Heard Of

Just because something's flown under the radar doesn't mean it's not better than most games you've played.

Troy Mounis5636 days ago
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Look Book: The Top 10 Video Games Based On Literature

Who said books don't have what it takes to make a great game?

Troy Mounis5639 days ago

10 Essentials For Building The Ultimate iPad Gaming Rig

You finally got your hands on an iPad--and now it's time to kit the thing out.

Troy Mounis5645 days ago
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Unwelcome Guests: The 10 Most Questionable Cameos In Video Games

It's not always great to see a familiar face pop on in another game. What were these developers thinking?

Troy Mounis5653 days ago
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The 25 Best Stories In Video Games

Tales, sagas, adventures, and plots--we celebrate the titles that put the "story" in "gaming history."

Troy Mounis5657 days ago
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25 Years Later: 6 Reasons Why "Double Dribble" Is Still Awesome

While next-gen b-ball games try to recapture glory, we'd rather head back to the NES.

Troy Mounis5663 days ago
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What A Racket: The "Top Spin 4" Review

2K Sports' newest edition of their tennis franchise is deeper than ever. But will the new bells and whistles improve the product or are they just window dressing?

Troy Mounis5664 days ago
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Debased Ball: The "MLB 2K11” Review

Another year, another stab at dominance for 2K's beleaguered baseball franchise. Did they succeed?

Troy Mounis5670 days ago
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Game Preview: 5 Things You're Gonna Love About "Yakuza 4"

Sega's franchise is beloved in Japan, and it's time for us to give the gangster saga a shot.

Troy Mounis5671 days ago
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Two Spikes Up: The "MLB 11 The Show" Review

Sony's baseball franchise is back right on time. Does it continue its domination of the sport, or lose ground to rival MLB 2K?

Troy Mounis5672 days ago
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T-K-Whoa: The "Fight Night Champion" Review

EA's boxing franchise is back with a deeper story and more legendary fighters. Will it unify the title?

Troy Mounis5674 days ago
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Interview: Eat Sleep Play's Scott Campbell On "Twisted Metal" and Road Rage

There's just something about (vehicular) homicidal clowns that gets our pre-order fingers all twitchy, and with the Twisted Metal franchise poised for a hard reset, we talk to the ESP co-founder about all things metallically twisted.

Troy Mounis5680 days ago
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Super Smash Brothers: The "Marvel vs. Capcom 3" Review

It's been more than a decade in the making, but does the sequel live up to the hype?

Troy Mounis5694 days ago

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