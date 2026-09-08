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Packing Heat: John Varvatos Star USA Fragrance
Dope package and design by Varvatos.
Infographic: The 2011 E3 Cliche Translator
Enough developer doublespeak and publisher propaganda—we're blowing the lid off this hot dog stand!
Interview: Justin Richmond Talks "Uncharted 3" and PSN Outages
The <i>Uncharted 3</i> game director even seems to tip his hand about <i>Uncharted 4</i>. SCOOP!
The 25 Most Badass Fat Guys In Games
Why should the washboard-abbed video game protagonist have all the fun? We're tipping our buffet tray to the baddest big men in the industry.
Which Ubi You Be? The 10 Best Ubisoft Games Of All Time
With the Big U celebrating 25 years in the game, we're breaking down their best. Vive la France!
Sleeper Sell: The 25 Best Games You've Never Heard Of
Just because something's flown under the radar doesn't mean it's not better than most games you've played.
Look Book: The Top 10 Video Games Based On Literature
Who said books don't have what it takes to make a great game?
10 Essentials For Building The Ultimate iPad Gaming Rig
You finally got your hands on an iPad--and now it's time to kit the thing out.
Unwelcome Guests: The 10 Most Questionable Cameos In Video Games
It's not always great to see a familiar face pop on in another game. What were these developers thinking?
The 25 Best Stories In Video Games
Tales, sagas, adventures, and plots--we celebrate the titles that put the "story" in "gaming history."
25 Years Later: 6 Reasons Why "Double Dribble" Is Still Awesome
While next-gen b-ball games try to recapture glory, we'd rather head back to the NES.
What A Racket: The "Top Spin 4" Review
2K Sports' newest edition of their tennis franchise is deeper than ever. But will the new bells and whistles improve the product or are they just window dressing?
Debased Ball: The "MLB 2K11” Review
Another year, another stab at dominance for 2K's beleaguered baseball franchise. Did they succeed?
Game Preview: 5 Things You're Gonna Love About "Yakuza 4"
Sega's franchise is beloved in Japan, and it's time for us to give the gangster saga a shot.
Two Spikes Up: The "MLB 11 The Show" Review
Sony's baseball franchise is back right on time. Does it continue its domination of the sport, or lose ground to rival MLB 2K?
T-K-Whoa: The "Fight Night Champion" Review
EA's boxing franchise is back with a deeper story and more legendary fighters. Will it unify the title?
Interview: Eat Sleep Play's Scott Campbell On "Twisted Metal" and Road Rage
There's just something about (vehicular) homicidal clowns that gets our pre-order fingers all twitchy, and with the Twisted Metal franchise poised for a hard reset, we talk to the ESP co-founder about all things metallically twisted.
Super Smash Brothers: The "Marvel vs. Capcom 3" Review
It's been more than a decade in the making, but does the sequel live up to the hype?