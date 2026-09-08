Trevor Bach Portrait

Trevor Bach

Joined October 2016 | 6 posts
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Latest Stories

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Student Debt Is Literally Driving You Crazy

Those loans are costing you more than money—they’re taxing your mental health, too.

Trevor Bach3588 days ago
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Donald Trump Will Be President—What Now?

This is not a dream. Donald Trump has been elected the next president of the United States. Here's what you can expect.

Trevor Bach3600 days ago
Muslim Vote 3

On Election Day, Muslim Americans Are Ready To Be Heard

In Michigan, Muslim Americans are working to get out the vote on Election Day.

Trevor Bach3601 days ago
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Meet the Guy Hounding You Over Your Student Loan Debt

COMPLEX: So tell me a little bit about yourself. Where'd you grow up and what are you doing now?

Trevor Bach3602 days ago
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Making Trucker Hats Great Again: Inside the Billion-Dollar Campaign Merch Hustle

Some people go wild for Pablo. Others can’t wait to get their hands on that new Trump merch.

Trevor Bach3621 days ago
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Meet the 26-Year-Old Running for Mayor and Trying to End Police Brutality

Michael Tubbs, just 26 years old, is running for mayor in Stockton, California, and focusing on police reform.

Trevor Bach3637 days ago

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