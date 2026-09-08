tomasflores
Joined June 2021 | 2 posts
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Latest Stories
Richard Sherman Talks About Being Mistaken For Waka Flocka Flame
Waka Flocka Flame & Richard Sherman share common characteristics, he was asked by GQ what it was like to be mistaken constantly for a rapper and vice versa.
tomasflores3800 days ago
Rihanna Fans Are Blaming Travi$ Scott For Delaying 'R8'
WHERE IS IT ALREADY. That is the question Rihanna fans (a.k.a. everyone) have been asking themselves all summer as the highly anticipated next studio album.
tomasflores4024 days ago