Timmhotep Aku
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The 30 Best Rap Albums of 1996, Ranked
In hindsight, 1996 was a golden year. At the time, it felt like anything but. Thirty years later, here are the best rap albums of 1996.
The 35 Best Hip-Hop Albums of 2025
In 2025, we got monster albums from rappers like YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Cardi B, the Clipse, EsDeeKid, and more.
The 50 Best Albums of 2025
The year was full of peaks and valleys, with standout releases from Bad Bunny, Clipse, Justin Bieber, PinkPantheress, and more. Here are the best albums of 2025.
The 35 Best Rap Albums of the 21st Century
From 50 Cent’s 'Get Rich or Die Tryin’' to Drake’s 'Take Care' to Cardi B’s 'Invasion of Privacy', these are the best rap albums since 2000.
The 50 Best Albums of the 21st Century
From Jay-Z’s 'The Blueprint' to Kanye West’s 'My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy' to Rihanna’s 'Anti,' these are the best albums since 2000.
The Best Athlete Alive, Every Year Since 2000
LeBron, Leo Messi, and Money Mayweather are a few names that define the last 25 years in sports.