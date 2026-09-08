Timmhotep Aku Portrait

Timmhotep Aku

Joined July 2014 | 7 posts
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Tupac Shakur and Snoop Dogg in a convertible car, Tupac making a hand gesture, both dressed in suits.

The 30 Best Rap Albums of 1996, Ranked

In hindsight, 1996 was a golden year. At the time, it felt like anything but. Thirty years later, here are the best rap albums of 1996.

Timmhotep Aku27 days ago
A collage with four sections: ramen bowl, a person in red with birds, a person wearing a "GLASS" hat and chains, and a person in a green mask.

The 35 Best Hip-Hop Albums of 2025

In 2025, we got monster albums from rappers like YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Cardi B, the Clipse, EsDeeKid, and more.

Timmhotep Aku286 days ago
Collage with artwork and a woman in red, two white chairs in a jungle, and a green toy soldier on a pink background. "Best of 2025" text.

The 50 Best Albums of 2025

The year was full of peaks and valleys, with standout releases from Bad Bunny, Clipse, Justin Bieber, PinkPantheress, and more. Here are the best albums of 2025.

Timmhotep Aku287 days ago
Three musicians performing: Future with sunglasses and tattoos, Kanye West wearing a green jacket, and Kendrick Lamar in a black outfit.

The 35 Best Rap Albums of the 21st Century

From 50 Cent’s 'Get Rich or Die Tryin’' to Drake’s 'Take Care' to Cardi B’s 'Invasion of Privacy', these are the best rap albums since 2000.

Timmhotep Aku301 days ago
Two vinyl records: Rihanna's "Anti" on a chair, and another with a red cover and pixelated artwork leaning against a wall.

The 50 Best Albums of the 21st Century

From Jay-Z’s 'The Blueprint' to Kanye West’s 'My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy' to Rihanna’s 'Anti,' these are the best albums since 2000.

Timmhotep Aku302 days ago
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Lionel Messi at the 2022 World Cup.

The Best Athlete Alive, Every Year Since 2000

LeBron, Leo Messi, and Money Mayweather are a few names that define the last 25 years in sports.

Timmhotep Aku303 days ago
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30 Ridiculously Exaggerated Rapper Claims

Rick Ross, we're lookin' at you.

Timmhotep Aku4844 days ago

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