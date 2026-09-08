Templeton Elliott
Latest Stories
10 Skateboarders Obsessed With Carving Up Their Hometown
These 10 skaters see their hometowns as a place where their passion can thrive and grow.
The 10 Biggest Skateboarding Slams of the Year
This year, like any other year, has been full of gnarly slams in skateboarding. Here are some of the most notable.
About Face: Portland's Caesy Oney
We caught up with Portland's Caesy Oney to discuss his work in the style and fashion industry, as well as his personal grooming habits.
Everything You Need to Pack For Your Next Snowboarding Trip
It's that time of the year again when you pack up the car with your crew and hit the slopes. Just be sure to take these essential items with you.
10 Skateboarders Who Opened Parks in Their Hometown
In most cities, a skatepark is not a given like a basketball court. Luckily, these elite pros are making the skate dreams of their communities come true.
12 Companies Making Insanely Shaped Skateboards
Who says skateboards need to stay traditional?
ICYMI: The Best of Supreme's Skate Video "cherry" (in GIFs)
See some of the best skaters in the game rip for a full-length features.
The Best Online Skate Parts of 2013
Mark Suciu, James Hardy and many more showed off the best skateboarding tricks this year.
Nyjah Huston Fades To Black In 10 GIFs
One of the best skate parts you'll ever see.
The Best of Jamie Thomas and Crew in Zero's "Cold War" Video, in GIFs
Jamie Thomas is still kickin' it.
The First Covers of Iconic Skateboarding Magazines
Started with an issue.
The Most Innovative Skateparks in the World
Skating is all about creativity.
10 Iconic Skate Spots That No Longer Exist
A look at the best street spots for skateboarding that are gone forever.