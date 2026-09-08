Templeton Elliott Portrait

Templeton Elliott

Joined July 2014 | 15 posts
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Not Available Lead

10 Skateboarders Obsessed With Carving Up Their Hometown

These 10 skaters see their hometowns as a place where their passion can thrive and grow.

Templeton Elliott4204 days ago
Not Available Lead

The 10 Biggest Skateboarding Slams of the Year

This year, like any other year, has been full of gnarly slams in skateboarding. Here are some of the most notable.

Templeton Elliott4292 days ago
Not Available Lead

About Face: Portland's Caesy Oney

We caught up with Portland's Caesy Oney to discuss his work in the style and fashion industry, as well as his personal grooming habits.

Templeton Elliott4316 days ago
Not Available Lead

Everything You Need to Pack For Your Next Snowboarding Trip

It's that time of the year again when you pack up the car with your crew and hit the slopes. Just be sure to take these essential items with you.

Templeton Elliott4319 days ago
Not Available Lead

10 Skateboarders Who Opened Parks in Their Hometown

In most cities, a skatepark is not a given like a basketball court. Luckily, these elite pros are making the skate dreams of their communities come true.

Templeton Elliott4376 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead

12 Companies Making Insanely Shaped Skateboards

Who says skateboards need to stay traditional?

Templeton Elliott4494 days ago
Not Available Lead

ICYMI: The Best of Supreme's Skate Video "cherry" (in GIFs)

See some of the best skaters in the game rip for a full-length features.

Templeton Elliott4533 days ago
Not Available Lead

10 Video Parts That Changed Skating Forever

Nothing was the same.

Templeton Elliott4589 days ago
Not Available Lead

The Best Online Skate Parts of 2013

Mark Suciu, James Hardy and many more showed off the best skateboarding tricks this year.

Templeton Elliott4634 days ago
Not Available Lead

Nyjah Huston Fades To Black In 10 GIFs

One of the best skate parts you'll ever see.

Templeton Elliott4677 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead

The Best of Jamie Thomas and Crew in Zero's "Cold War" Video, in GIFs

Jamie Thomas is still kickin' it.

Templeton Elliott4686 days ago
Not Available Lead

The First Covers of Iconic Skateboarding Magazines

Started with an issue.

Templeton Elliott4706 days ago
Not Available Lead

The Most Innovative Skateparks in the World

Skating is all about creativity.

Templeton Elliott4756 days ago
Not Available Lead

10 Female Skaters You Should Know

Yeah, you would get beat by girls.

Templeton Elliott4775 days ago
Not Available Lead

10 Iconic Skate Spots That No Longer Exist

A look at the best street spots for skateboarding that are gone forever.

Templeton Elliott4788 days ago
Advertisement

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App