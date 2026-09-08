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TenchanterS

Joined May 2014 | 24 posts
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Kanye West's "Famous" visual

Ranking All 43 of Kanye West's Music Videos

You can trust Kanye West to make gripping, original music videos, with Spike Jonze, Hype Williams, or even himself behind the camera. In honor of his 41st birthday, we’re ranking all 43 of Kanye West’s music videos.

TenchanterS3024 days ago
best ludacris songs

The 25 Best Ludacris Songs

Ranking all of the legendary Atlanta rapper's hottest tracks. These are the best Ludacris songs!

TenchanterS3297 days ago
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The 25 Best Hip-Hop Instagram Pictures of the Week

Check out these dope pics from Rihanna, Waka Flocka, and more.

TenchanterS4877 days ago
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Mama Don't Take No Mess: Hip Hop's Most Gangsta Moms

Celebrating hip-hop's finest ladies on Mother's Day.

TenchanterS4878 days ago
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The 25 Best Hip-Hop Instagram Pictures of the Week

Check out these dope pics from Rick Ross, A$AP Ferg, and more.

TenchanterS4884 days ago
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The 25 Best Hip-Hop Instagram Pictures of the Week

Check out these dope photos from Drake, Future, and more.

TenchanterS4891 days ago
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The 25 Best Hip-Hop Instagram Pictures of the Week

Check out these dope pictures from Future, Rick Ross and more

TenchanterS4898 days ago
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The 25 Best #TMZReports Tweets

A national trending topic resulting from TMZ's stupidity.

TenchanterS4899 days ago
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The 25 Best Hip-Hop Instagram Pictures of the Week

Check out these dope photos from 50 Cent, Big Boi, and more.

TenchanterS4904 days ago
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The 25 Best Hip-Hop Instagram Pictures of the Week

Check out these dope photos from Ab-Soul, Future, and more.

TenchanterS4912 days ago
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16 Label Changes That Shocked The Rap Game

Cudi isn't the first to change affiliation.

TenchanterS4914 days ago
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The 25 Best Hip-Hop Instagram Pictures of the Week

Check out these dope photos from Tyler, the Creator, Waka Flocka, and more.

TenchanterS4919 days ago
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The 25 Best Hip-Hop Instagram Pictures of the Week

Check out these dope photos from Gucci Mane, Young Jeezy, and more.

TenchanterS4926 days ago
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15 Forgotten R&B Videos of the '90s

A look at some of the classic clips that almost no one remembers.

TenchanterS4932 days ago
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The 25 Best Hip-Hop Instagram Pictures of the Week

Check out these dope photos from Kid Cudi, Chief Keef, and more.

TenchanterS4933 days ago
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The 25 Best Hip-Hop Instagram Pictures of the Week

Check out these dope photos from Big Sean, Meek Mill, A$AP Ferg, and more.

TenchanterS4939 days ago
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20 Pictures of Rappers With Grandmas

Old ladies love hip-hop, too.

TenchanterS4944 days ago
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The 25 Best Hip-Hop Instagram Pictures of the Week

Check out these dope photos from A$AP Ferg, Danny Brown, and more.

TenchanterS4947 days ago

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