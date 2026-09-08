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Ranking All 43 of Kanye West's Music Videos
You can trust Kanye West to make gripping, original music videos, with Spike Jonze, Hype Williams, or even himself behind the camera. In honor of his 41st birthday, we’re ranking all 43 of Kanye West’s music videos.
The 25 Best Ludacris Songs
Ranking all of the legendary Atlanta rapper's hottest tracks. These are the best Ludacris songs!
The 25 Best Hip-Hop Instagram Pictures of the Week
Check out these dope pics from Rihanna, Waka Flocka, and more.
Mama Don't Take No Mess: Hip Hop's Most Gangsta Moms
Celebrating hip-hop's finest ladies on Mother's Day.
The 25 Best Hip-Hop Instagram Pictures of the Week
Check out these dope pics from Rick Ross, A$AP Ferg, and more.
The 25 Best Hip-Hop Instagram Pictures of the Week
Check out these dope photos from Drake, Future, and more.
The 25 Best Hip-Hop Instagram Pictures of the Week
Check out these dope pictures from Future, Rick Ross and more
The 25 Best #TMZReports Tweets
A national trending topic resulting from TMZ's stupidity.
The 25 Best Hip-Hop Instagram Pictures of the Week
Check out these dope photos from 50 Cent, Big Boi, and more.
The 25 Best Hip-Hop Instagram Pictures of the Week
Check out these dope photos from Ab-Soul, Future, and more.
16 Label Changes That Shocked The Rap Game
Cudi isn't the first to change affiliation.
The 25 Best Hip-Hop Instagram Pictures of the Week
Check out these dope photos from Tyler, the Creator, Waka Flocka, and more.
The 25 Best Hip-Hop Instagram Pictures of the Week
Check out these dope photos from Gucci Mane, Young Jeezy, and more.
15 Forgotten R&B Videos of the '90s
A look at some of the classic clips that almost no one remembers.
The 25 Best Hip-Hop Instagram Pictures of the Week
Check out these dope photos from Kid Cudi, Chief Keef, and more.
The 25 Best Hip-Hop Instagram Pictures of the Week
Check out these dope photos from Big Sean, Meek Mill, A$AP Ferg, and more.
The 25 Best Hip-Hop Instagram Pictures of the Week
Check out these dope photos from A$AP Ferg, Danny Brown, and more.