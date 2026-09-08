Tasbeeh
Joined November 2014 | 4 posts
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Latest Stories
The Murder of Nabra Hassanen Isn't Just About One Man's Road Rage
Road rage and parking disputes just act as cover for racism and Islamophobia.
Tasbeeh3375 days ago
6 white people who pretended to be another race
There's a long history of white people trying to play a fake race card.
Tasbeeh3969 days ago
We’ll never be adults because adulthood is a lie
Dismantling the biggest lie we were ever told.
Tasbeeh3991 days ago
How Green Day helped a Muslim girl cope with racism in America
A young girl finds solace and the language to express anger in "American Idiot".
Tasbeeh4018 days ago