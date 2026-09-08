Taj Mihelich
Joined July 2014 | 5 posts
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Holiday Gift Guide: 25 Bikes We're Wishing For
From the high-end Specialized McLaren bike to the $300 beater, we have something for everyone.
Taj Mihelich5399 days ago
Gallery: The 15 Craziest Bikes You'll Ever See
Bicycles are always getting lighter and faster. But some designers push the envelope a little too far. Check out these crazy creations.
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How To Change A Flat Tire On Your Bike
A flat tire is the ultimate buzz-kill. Get out there for a pedal and don't let a simple flat stand in your way.
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The 25 Best BMX Riders Right Now (Video)
The talent pool in BMX has never been bigger than it is right now. We whittled it down to the top 25.
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