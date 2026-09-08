Sydney Yeo
Latest Stories
Watch and Learn: 10 Producers Explain How They Made Your Favorite Beats
Find out how the beats for songs like Drake's "Furthest Thing" and Meek Mill's "Burn" were made from the producers who made them.
Watch Episode 10 of Jason Goldwatch's "Time Alone" Featuring Del tha Funkee Homosapien
Check out episode 9 of Jason Goldwatch's excellent series, "Time Alone," this time featuring Del Tha Funkee Homosapien.
Rick Ross Just Can't Stop Rapping About Wingstop
Rick Ross really loves Wingstop. We've got the lyrics and photos to prove it.
The Week In Music Writing
All the best music writing from the past week: Outkast at Coachella, getting into Murder Dog, Billboard's R&B chart, Betty Smith, Kelela
SZA Sings "Babylon" A Cappella on "Decoded"
She talks everything from her background to how she's in crazy debt from student loans, just like the rest of us.
8 Things We Know Drake Will Do at the ESPYs
Will Drake outdo his SNL performance at the ESPYs?
Bishop Nehru Talks Meeting MF Doom and How It Changed His Career
The 17-year-old talks his career so far and plans for the future.
Public Twerk Class: Tiny Names Rihanna the Top Celebrity Twerker
Tiny Harris discusses twerkout classes, names Rihanna top celebrity twerker.
"It's a Classic": When Rappers Review Their Own Albums
Redefining the meaning of self-inflation.
Drink, Drank, Drunk: 25 Hip Hop Drinking Songs for St. Patrick's Day
Because everyone knows getting truly turnt up requires a turnt soundtrack.
The Week In Music Writing
Kanye roundtables, Jersey Club, and Chiraq documentaries in this week's collection of the best music writing.
Watch The Mesmerizing Video For "Epiphany" By Upcoming Singer-Songwriter Luna Luna
Watch the video for Luna Luna's "Epiphany"
Pharrell Can Write Songs Faster Than It Takes You To Get Ready In The Morning
Guess how long it took him to write "Blurred Lines"?
Hit-Boy Talks About Making Hits For Drake, Beyoncé
"'Ni**as In Paris' was just a stepping stone."
James Blake "In Contact" with Kanye West For a Potential Collaboration
"I'm really excited. My monotonous tone of voice won't show you that, but I'm excited."
Watch Nick Catchdubs Make a Beat From Scratch on Mass Appeal's Rhythm Roulette
Featuring samples from music he "literally [doesn't] know anything about."
Skrillex Elaborates on Studio Time With Chance The Rapper and Mike WiLL Made It
Skrillex Elaborates on Studio Time With Chance The Rapper and Mike WiLL Made It