Sydney Yeo Portrait

Sydney Yeo

Joined July 2014 | 17 posts
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Latest Stories

J Cole Studio

Watch and Learn: 10 Producers Explain How They Made Your Favorite Beats

Find out how the beats for songs like Drake's "Furthest Thing" and Meek Mill's "Burn" were made from the producers who made them.

Sydney Yeo3517 days ago
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Watch Episode 10 of Jason Goldwatch's "Time Alone" Featuring Del tha Funkee Homosapien

Check out episode 9 of Jason Goldwatch's excellent series, "Time Alone," this time featuring Del Tha Funkee Homosapien.

Sydney Yeo4509 days ago
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Rick Ross Just Can't Stop Rapping About Wingstop

Rick Ross really loves Wingstop. We've got the lyrics and photos to prove it.

Sydney Yeo4515 days ago
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The Week In Music Writing

All the best music writing from the past week: Outkast at Coachella, getting into Murder Dog, Billboard's R&B chart, Betty Smith, Kelela

Sydney Yeo4533 days ago
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SZA Sings "Babylon" A Cappella on "Decoded"

She talks everything from her background to how she's in crazy debt from student loans, just like the rest of us.

Sydney Yeo4542 days ago
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8 Things We Know Drake Will Do at the ESPYs

Will Drake outdo his SNL performance at the ESPYs?

Sydney Yeo4543 days ago
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Bishop Nehru Talks Meeting MF Doom and How It Changed His Career

The 17-year-old talks his career so far and plans for the future.

Sydney Yeo4550 days ago
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Public Twerk Class: Tiny Names Rihanna the Top Celebrity Twerker

Tiny Harris discusses twerkout classes, names Rihanna top celebrity twerker.

Sydney Yeo4552 days ago
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"It's a Classic": When Rappers Review Their Own Albums

Redefining the meaning of self-inflation.

Sydney Yeo4557 days ago
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Drink, Drank, Drunk: 25 Hip Hop Drinking Songs for St. Patrick's Day

Because everyone knows getting truly turnt up requires a turnt soundtrack.

Sydney Yeo4568 days ago
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The Week In Music Writing

Kanye roundtables, Jersey Club, and Chiraq documentaries in this week's collection of the best music writing.

Sydney Yeo4568 days ago
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Watch The Mesmerizing Video For "Epiphany" By Upcoming Singer-Songwriter Luna Luna

Watch the video for Luna Luna's "Epiphany"

Sydney Yeo4570 days ago
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Pharrell Can Write Songs Faster Than It Takes You To Get Ready In The Morning

Guess how long it took him to write "Blurred Lines"?

Sydney Yeo4585 days ago
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Hit-Boy Talks About Making Hits For Drake, Beyoncé

"'Ni**as In Paris' was just a stepping stone."

Sydney Yeo4585 days ago

James Blake "In Contact" with Kanye West For a Potential Collaboration

"I'm really excited. My monotonous tone of voice won't show you that, but I'm excited."

Sydney Yeo4591 days ago
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Watch Nick Catchdubs Make a Beat From Scratch on Mass Appeal's Rhythm Roulette

Featuring samples from music he "literally [doesn't] know anything about."

Sydney Yeo4592 days ago

Skrillex Elaborates on Studio Time With Chance The Rapper and Mike WiLL Made It

Skrillex Elaborates on Studio Time With Chance The Rapper and Mike WiLL Made It

Sydney Yeo4605 days ago

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