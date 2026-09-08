Susan Hornik
Latest Stories
Here Are 4 Reasons to Watch FOX's "Mulaney"
Here's hoping "Mulaney" is as funny as the cast and crew promise it'll be.
What Are Your Favorite TV Stars Watching Right Now?
Top TV actors give us the scoop on the shows they like to veg out to.
FOX's "Gotham" Promises Edge, Intrigue, and a Ton of Easter Eggs
The cast and crew of "Gotham" talk FOX's most anticipated series.
Here's More of What You Missed at This Year's Comic Con
Catch up on all the best and most exciting news to come out of this year's convention.
Halle Berry and Goran Visjnic Give the Scoop on "Extant," Their Intriguing New Steven Spielberg-Produced Sci-Fi Series
Will "Extant" be Halle Berry's big comeback?
What Does It Take to Be a Stuntman? Three Stunt Veterans Weigh In
Three leading stuntmen discuss what it takes to become part of one of the most under-appreciated crafts in Hollywood.