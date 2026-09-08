Steven Chew Portrait

Steven Chew

Joined June 2016 | 10 posts
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Latest Stories

jay z

JAY-Z Becomes First Billionaire Rapper

JAY-Z's investments in liquor, art, real estate, and shares in growing companies have helped him cinch the billionaire title.

Steven Chew2664 days ago
Ken Blaze

Andre Iguodala Says Kevin Durant Is the 'Most Talented Scorer of All Time'

Kevin Durant is—as the kids would say—a bucket. At 6'11" with handles like a guard and lethal outside shooting ability, KD is a matchup problem for practically every defender in the league.

Steven Chew2962 days ago
young thug

Young Thug Unveils 'Slime Language' Tracklist With a Pet Snake Named SEX

Young Thug is apparently in the snake delivery business now, as he used that tactic to unveil the tracklist for his upcoming 'Slime Language' project Wednesday.

Steven Chew2970 days ago
Beyoncé and JAY Z, "Apeshit" video

Breaking Down the Hidden Meaning in Beyoncé and JAY-Z's 'APESH*T' Video

In their "APESHIT" video, there's a reason why Beyoncé and JAY-Z specifically chose to film it at The Louvre in France. Here's a look at how Bey and JAY used their knowledge in the arts to drive home deeper messages about black oppression, female empowerment, and more.

Steven Chew3013 days ago
#MuteRKelly

Time’s Up Women of Color Want to Silence R.Kelly With #MuteRKelly Campaign

Women of Color within the #TimesUp movement are calling on businesses to sever their ties with the singer.

Steven Chew3063 days ago
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Carmelo Anthony Madison Square Garden 2017 Knicks Suns

Where Can Carmelo Anthony Go?

Carmelo Anthony's time with the Knicks is tenuous. Where should the scoring superstar go? Where can he go? We outline five destinations.

Steven Chew3405 days ago
Brian Spurlock

LeBron Gives the Inside Story of Turning Down a $10 Million Check From Reebok at 18

LeBron James gave the inside story of his meeting with Reebok as an 18-year-old and how he turned down a $10 million check.

Steven Chew3427 days ago
LaVar Ball wears a Big Baller Brand T shirt at a UCLA game.

LaVar Ball Is Getting Roasted for Costing His Son Lonzo a Major Sneaker Deal

LaVar Ball is getting roasted on social media in light of a report about how he cost his son Lonzo a sneaker deal with Nike, Adidas, and Under Armour.

Steven Chew3430 days ago
LaVar Ball hugs his son Lonzo.

Twitter Let Lavar Ball Have It After UCLA Was Eliminated From the NCAA Tournament

Lavar Ball is getting roasted on Twitter after the Bruins got bounced from the NCAA Tournament.

Steven Chew3464 days ago
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