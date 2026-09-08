Steven Chew
Latest Stories
JAY-Z Becomes First Billionaire Rapper
JAY-Z's investments in liquor, art, real estate, and shares in growing companies have helped him cinch the billionaire title.
Andre Iguodala Says Kevin Durant Is the 'Most Talented Scorer of All Time'
Kevin Durant is—as the kids would say—a bucket. At 6'11" with handles like a guard and lethal outside shooting ability, KD is a matchup problem for practically every defender in the league.
Young Thug Unveils 'Slime Language' Tracklist With a Pet Snake Named SEX
Young Thug is apparently in the snake delivery business now, as he used that tactic to unveil the tracklist for his upcoming 'Slime Language' project Wednesday.
Breaking Down the Hidden Meaning in Beyoncé and JAY-Z's 'APESH*T' Video
In their "APESHIT" video, there's a reason why Beyoncé and JAY-Z specifically chose to film it at The Louvre in France. Here's a look at how Bey and JAY used their knowledge in the arts to drive home deeper messages about black oppression, female empowerment, and more.
Time’s Up Women of Color Want to Silence R.Kelly With #MuteRKelly Campaign
Women of Color within the #TimesUp movement are calling on businesses to sever their ties with the singer.
Proud Gun Owner Caps Off His 'Right to Bear Arms' Speech By Accidentally Shooting Himself and His Wife
In church, of all places.
Where Can Carmelo Anthony Go?
Carmelo Anthony's time with the Knicks is tenuous. Where should the scoring superstar go? Where can he go? We outline five destinations.
LeBron Gives the Inside Story of Turning Down a $10 Million Check From Reebok at 18
LeBron James gave the inside story of his meeting with Reebok as an 18-year-old and how he turned down a $10 million check.
LaVar Ball Is Getting Roasted for Costing His Son Lonzo a Major Sneaker Deal
LaVar Ball is getting roasted on social media in light of a report about how he cost his son Lonzo a sneaker deal with Nike, Adidas, and Under Armour.
Twitter Let Lavar Ball Have It After UCLA Was Eliminated From the NCAA Tournament
Lavar Ball is getting roasted on Twitter after the Bruins got bounced from the NCAA Tournament.