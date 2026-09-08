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Steve Dool

Joined November 2015 | 59 posts
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Latest Stories

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Every State Dinner Look From the GOAT-est FLOTUS Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama made a splash in Versace at her last State Dinner, but she's been killing it since 2009.

Steve Dool3621 days ago
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For the Love of God, Are We All Still Wearing Dad Caps?

Dad caps are a trend that won't die. So, if you're still going to wear one, make it one of these.

Steve Dool3721 days ago
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Is Kanye West's New Deal With Adidas Enough to Satisfy Him?

Kanye’s new deal with Adidas gives him more reach in sportswear than ever before; but will it put a stop to his high-fashion dream?

Steve Dool3732 days ago
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Mario Lopez's Guide To Life

Steve Dool4343 days ago
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Alec Baldwin Is Pissed

Steve Dool4588 days ago
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10 Other Things Drake Is Done With

Steve Dool4599 days ago
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The Lingering Questions Of 2013

Steve Dool4630 days ago

The Best Things Of 2013

Steve Dool4654 days ago
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The Great Movember 'Stache Off

Steve Dool4698 days ago
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The Myth Of "IDGAF"

Steve Dool4832 days ago

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