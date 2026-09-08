Steve Huff
Joined July 2014 | 3 posts
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Latest Stories
The 25 Best People to Follow on Twitter for Election Night
Politics, comedy, the comedy of politics--these folks cover it all.
Steve Huff5064 days ago
Maniac Cops: 10 Psycho Police Officers Who Went Wild
When Officer Friendly becomes Officer Psycho.
Steve Huff5068 days ago
Mitt Romney and People of Color: A Brief History in 15 Moments
The Republican candidate for our land's highest office has a storied history with America's minorities. Our favorite 15 moments, right here.
Steve Huff5084 days ago