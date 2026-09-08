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Stephanie Radvan

Joined July 2014 | 15 posts
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Latest Stories

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A Comprehensive Guide to Beaching it Up in the Fall

Forget summer. We make a case for why the fall is the perfect time to hit the beach.

Stephanie Radvan4362 days ago
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20 Things New Yorkers Will Be Complaining About This Summer, in GIFs

The things New Yorkers will be complaining about this Summer. This is what sucks about summer in New York.

Stephanie Radvan4482 days ago
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10 Easy Access Vacation Spots for New Yorkers

10 easy-access places for New Yorkers to visit this summer.

Stephanie Radvan4484 days ago
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The Best $1 Oyster Happy Hours in NYC

You don't have to break the bank to enjoy this raw bar staple.

Stephanie Radvan4506 days ago
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That One Time: I Was a Teenage Groupie

That One Time is a recurring series of essays highlighting oddball, first-person experiences from around the world.

Stephanie Radvan4541 days ago
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Urban Agenda: 15 Coolest Things to Do in Athens, Greece

These are your must-see destination when traveling to the Grecian capital.

Stephanie Radvan4545 days ago
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Meet Your New Favorite Munchie: Mapo Tofu Chili Cheese Fries

These are not yo' mama's chili cheese fries.

Stephanie Radvan4577 days ago
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An Insider's Guide to Mardi Gras Weekend

How to party like a local in the Big Easy.

Stephanie Radvan4586 days ago
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10 Russian Hangouts in New York City

Forget the Tea Room, these are the best places to drink and get down Russian-style.

Stephanie Radvan4607 days ago
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Everything You Need to Know About Ramen

We take an in-depth look inside your bowl (or cup).

Stephanie Radvan4609 days ago
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Types of Food That Need An Entire Restaurant Devoted to Them

Here are the single-item spots we could get behind.

Stephanie Radvan4634 days ago
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The Best (and Worst) Cities for Keeping New Year's Resolutions

A change of scenery may be just what you need to lose that beer belly.

Stephanie Radvan4643 days ago
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10 Legit Last Minute New Year's Eve Parties in NYC

Because you can do better than drinking Korbel in your living room.

Stephanie Radvan4647 days ago
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Culture Shock: 20 Things You Need to Know Before You Travel to Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula

Must-read travel trips for your first trip south of the border.

Stephanie Radvan4667 days ago
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Cute Animals Being Assholes

Sea otters, kittens, chipmunks and other jerks.

Stephanie Radvan4684 days ago
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