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Staff

Joined November 2014 | 16 posts
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Latest Stories

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Kim Kardashian Has a Churro Problem

"I am obsessed with churros."

Staff4204 days ago
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Watch a Behind the Scenes Video of "Power/Rangers"

Officially a phenomenon, right?

Staff4217 days ago
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Man Gets His Penis Stuck in a Roll of Tape (Awaiting Updates)

"I've had it for about 20 minutes + WTF DO I DO?"

Staff4218 days ago
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Chelsea Handler Goes to Mardi Gras and Shows Her Boobs (Obviously)

Chelsea Handler is in New Orleans for Mardi Gras, and she packed her social media nipple fight with her.

Staff4230 days ago
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Remember That Time Khloe Kardashian Said Dating Older Men Was "Disgusting?"

Three years ago, Khloe Kardashian said something very similar to what Amber Rose said on "The Breakfast Club" about men dating teenage girls.

Staff4231 days ago
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Jim Carrey to NBC: "Where Are You Hiding Brian Williams?"

As far as red carpets go, with that in-hiding Carrey beard, and that jab at NBC, that was as close as cordial celeb chat gets to a "Red Wedding."

Staff4232 days ago
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Bobby Moynihan Has a Unified Theory of "Weekend Update" Characters

Another interconnected universe.

Staff4237 days ago
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Oh Shia: Watch Shia LaBeouf Introduce Sia With a Weird Poem at The Grammys

Everyone deserves to be squeezed back to zero.

Staff4239 days ago
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Before Netflix Drops the "Daredevil" Trailer, Watch a Brief Teaser

See more tomorrow. See all 13-episodes, April 10.

Staff4244 days ago
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The Brother from 'Moesha' Got a Super Bowl DUI

Marcus T. Paulk was pre-gaming with Hennessy and, allegedly, had weed in his possession.

Staff4245 days ago

Video: Naked Cowboy Walks Down the Highway in the Middle of a Snowstorm

In the middle of a snowstorm it's best to watch your driving lanes. That's a bit more difficult when a naked man is walking at you on the Interstate.

Staff4245 days ago
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Sony Hack Reveals Joel McHale Asked Sony For a TV, McHale Then Asks NBC for a TV on "The Soup"

The "Community" star asked Sony for a discount on their TV, on "The Soup" McHale openly wishes that NBC (which canceled "Community") had more to offer him.

Staff4296 days ago
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Sony Execs, They're Just Like You (They Think Jaden and Willow Smith are Crazy)

Sony passed around the same New York Times interview with Willow and Jaden Smith that we all did. And came to the same conclusion: stay away.

Staff4296 days ago

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