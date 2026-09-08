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Man Gets His Penis Stuck in a Roll of Tape (Awaiting Updates)
"I've had it for about 20 minutes + WTF DO I DO?"
Chelsea Handler Goes to Mardi Gras and Shows Her Boobs (Obviously)
Chelsea Handler is in New Orleans for Mardi Gras, and she packed her social media nipple fight with her.
Remember That Time Khloe Kardashian Said Dating Older Men Was "Disgusting?"
Three years ago, Khloe Kardashian said something very similar to what Amber Rose said on "The Breakfast Club" about men dating teenage girls.
Jim Carrey to NBC: "Where Are You Hiding Brian Williams?"
As far as red carpets go, with that in-hiding Carrey beard, and that jab at NBC, that was as close as cordial celeb chat gets to a "Red Wedding."
Bobby Moynihan Has a Unified Theory of "Weekend Update" Characters
Another interconnected universe.
Oh Shia: Watch Shia LaBeouf Introduce Sia With a Weird Poem at The Grammys
Everyone deserves to be squeezed back to zero.
Before Netflix Drops the "Daredevil" Trailer, Watch a Brief Teaser
See more tomorrow. See all 13-episodes, April 10.
The Brother from 'Moesha' Got a Super Bowl DUI
Marcus T. Paulk was pre-gaming with Hennessy and, allegedly, had weed in his possession.
Video: Naked Cowboy Walks Down the Highway in the Middle of a Snowstorm
In the middle of a snowstorm it's best to watch your driving lanes. That's a bit more difficult when a naked man is walking at you on the Interstate.
Sony Hack Reveals Joel McHale Asked Sony For a TV, McHale Then Asks NBC for a TV on "The Soup"
The "Community" star asked Sony for a discount on their TV, on "The Soup" McHale openly wishes that NBC (which canceled "Community") had more to offer him.
Sony Execs, They're Just Like You (They Think Jaden and Willow Smith are Crazy)
Sony passed around the same New York Times interview with Willow and Jaden Smith that we all did. And came to the same conclusion: stay away.