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Captain America: Civil War | Featured Trailer of the Week
All is not well within the Avengers crew.
"Barbershop: The Next Cut" | Featured Trailer of the Week
Cube and the crew are back in business.
"Hardcore Henry" | Featured Trailer of the Week
The world's first First-Person film explodes into theaters.
Archer Goes Hollywood For an All New Season | Featured Trailer of The Week
Get ready for a Magnum opus.
"Friday Night Tykes: STEEL COUNTRY" | Featured Trailer of the Week
Watch the all new season of Friday Night Tykes only on the Esquire Network
WATCH: The Legendary Jesse Owens Breaks Records and Barriers in Race
In a matter of moments, one man changed the world.
HBO's "Vinyl" | Featured Trailer of the Week
Check out the trailer for HBO's Vinyl.
WATCH Marlon Wayans in the Hilarious Trailer for Fifty Shades of Black
If you thought Grey was kinky, just wait til you meet Black.
WATCH the Trailer for NBC’s Absurdly Hilarious New Series YOU, ME AND THE APOCALYPSE!
Not the best. Not the brightest. But they’re our only hope.
WATCH the Trailer for Esquire Network's Adrenaline-Fueled "Team Ninja Warrior"
The skill of a ninja. The strength of a warrior. Now side by side.
Buy the Unrated Director's Cut of Straight Outta Compton on Digital HD Now!
The story behind the group that defined a generation becomes the movie of our time.
WATCH the Trailer for The CW’s Ass-Kicking New Show, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
They may be tomorrow’s legends, but their time is now
"The Wiz" Live | Featured Trailer of the Week
"The Wiz" Live | Featured Trailer of the Week
"Krampus" | Featured Trailer of the Week
"Krampus" | Featured Trailer of the Week
"Creed" | Featured Trailer Of The Week
"Creed" | Featured Trailer Of The Week
Guitar Hero Live Presents: Guitar Legends With Incubus' Mike Einziger
Incubus' guitarist talks about how he got into music and what the song "Drive" did for his band.
Watch the Trailer for Guillermo Del Toro's "Crimson Peak"
Crimson Peak: Featured Trailer of the Week