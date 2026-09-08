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Simon Jones

Joined July 2014 | 6 posts
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Latest Stories

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Rapper Endorsement Campaigns We'd Like to See

This is not sponsored content...but it should be!

Simon Jones4676 days ago
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What Andy Warhol's Instagram Would Look Like

If Warhol was a fan of social media...

Simon Jones4677 days ago
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Word Upworthy: You Won't Believe How Badly You Want to Click on These Classic Rap Videos

I thought I'd seen everything. Then I saw this.

Simon Jones4686 days ago
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We've Got Your Halloween Costume Taken Care Of: Rapper/Animal Hybrids

From Prawn-ye West to Rick Rhinoce-Ross.

Simon Jones4707 days ago
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Kim Kardashian's Life According to Art

A history of Kim K's life, as told through classic art.

Simon Jones4740 days ago
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10 Rappers Photoshopped As Classic Rock Stars

Future Hendrix isn't the only one.

Simon Jones4861 days ago

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