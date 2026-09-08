Sid Naidu
Joined February 2023 | 3 posts
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Latest Stories
Dylan Sinclair, a Toronto R&B King in the Making
The emerging singer on his new EP 'No Longer in the Suburbs,' the influence of Filipino karaoke, and a long-lost album by his and Daniel Caesar's dads.
Sid Naidu1590 days ago
Sage Harris Is Figuring It Out on His Own
Sage Harris shares the thought process behind his newest EP, and his plans to release more music this year independently via his record label.
Sid Naidu1605 days ago
Long Tees & Durags: How Black Canadian Creatives Are Pushing Boundaries
Toronto sneaker boutique Exclucity hosted a panel on the ways black fashion designers and creatives can push the needle forward.
Sid Naidu2393 days ago