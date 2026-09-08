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SheldonPearce

Joined October 2013 | 6 posts
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Latest Stories

GoldLink and Go Go

How GoldLink Built a Monument to Go-Go in a Changing D.C.

GoldLink’s new album, 'At What Cost,' is a reckoning with his city's decision to try and stifle its homegrown music scene.

SheldonPearce3409 days ago
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Review: Justin Bieber's New Album Will Almost Make You Forgive Him for His Troubled Past

After a string of mishaps, Bieber returns with an album worthy of forgiveness.

SheldonPearce3959 days ago
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iRap: How the Internet Can Be the Ultimate Ghostwriter for Struggle Rappers

The Internet can make you less of a struggle rapper if you just know where to look.

SheldonPearce4149 days ago
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A Ranking of All the Characters on 'Dragon Ball Z'

We break down all 48 characters from 'Dragon Ball Z,' from inconsequential to essential.

SheldonPearce4187 days ago
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Once You Go Black: VH1 and the Growing Power of Black TV Viewers

Since 2006, VH1 has produced content that is increasingly targeted toward black audiences. What does this trend say about the network's values?

SheldonPearce4308 days ago
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20 Rap Lyrics That Shouldn't Exist

Rappers say the darndest things.

SheldonPearce4326 days ago

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