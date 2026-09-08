Sheila Regan
Joined May 2016 | 2 posts
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Latest Stories
How Michael Brown's Death Affects the Way Black Parents Talk to Their Children About Racism
Mike Brown was killed two years ago today, but his death still informs how black parents talk about police brutality.
Sheila Regan3692 days ago
Underground Police Brutality: Why There Won't Be Justice for Freddie Gray
We talked to a retired cop about rough rides and underground police brutality.
Sheila Regan3769 days ago