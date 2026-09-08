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Sheila Regan

Joined May 2016 | 2 posts
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Latest Stories

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How Michael Brown's Death Affects the Way Black Parents Talk to Their Children About Racism

Mike Brown was killed two years ago today, but his death still informs how black parents talk about police brutality.

Sheila Regan3692 days ago
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Underground Police Brutality: Why There Won't Be Justice for Freddie Gray

We talked to a retired cop about rough rides and underground police brutality.

Sheila Regan3769 days ago

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