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Septembre Anderson

Joined July 2015 | 4 posts
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Canadian Hip Hop Heads Owe A Lot To Ron Nelson And His Fantastic Voyage

Canadian Hip-Hop Heads Owe A Lot To Ron Nelson And His Fantastic Voyage

Ron Nelson is one of the most important names in Canadian hip-hop that you’ve probably never heard

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Canada's Sleeping Car Porters Blazing The Civil Rights Trail

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The Hanging of Angélique and the Uncovering of Canada's History of Enslavement

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The Recent History Of Racial Profiling In Toronto

A look at the recent history of racial profiling in Toronto.

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