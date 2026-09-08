Sean Evans
Joined May 2016 | 4 posts
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Latest Stories
The 25 Best Travis Scott Songs
From “Oh My Dis Side" on 'Rodeo' to 'ASTROWORLD' hits like "Sicko Mode," these are the best Travis Scott songs that prove he's one of hip-hop's biggest stars.
Sean Evans2892 days ago
Vince Staples and Eric André Discuss the Future: "If Trump Becomes President I'm Gonna Be the First Jew in ISIS"
The Earth is melting! Donald Trump is running for president! It’s the end of the world as we know it, and Eric André and Vince Staples aren’t feeling well.
Sean Evans3615 days ago
Carmelo Anthony on Buying Puerto Rico FC
On Friday, Complex News paid a visit to Puerto Rico FC's practice with Carmelo Anthony.
Sean Evans3751 days ago