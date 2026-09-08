Sean Nack
Joined July 2014 | 2 posts
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Latest Stories
Interview: We Talk To A Former Operator To Find Out If “Blackwater: The Game” Gets You Ready For War
Complex interviews former Blackwater Operator Frank Rincon, with 27 years expereince as a Reconnaissance Marine in the personal security business.
Sean Nack5416 days ago
Review: Everything Old Is New Again In "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3"
"Modern Warfare 3" is a good, fun game, but when it comes to innovation, it's essentially stagnant. But is more of the same a bad thing?
Sean Nack5426 days ago