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Samantha Powell

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Writing about fashion. Writing about other things. Finding as many ways possible to not use my Politics degree.

Joined March 2013 | 1 posts
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Decoding the Hidden Messages in ‘Insecure’s’ Fashion With the Show's Costume Designer

‘Insecure’s’ Costume Designer Ayanna James explains how she tells complex stories through the show’s fashion.

Samantha Powell3336 days ago

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