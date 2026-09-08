Scott A. Sant' Angelo
Latest Stories
Arkitip + Complex: Franz Kafka Book Covers by Peter Mendelsund
Peter Mendelsund creates a new set of covers for the Schocken Books Franz Kafka backlist.
Arkitip + Complex: Changing Environments at the Ace Hotel
Arkitip takes you to the Ace Hotel in Palm Springs to explore the affects of color.
Arkitip + Complex: Roger Excoffon’s Vintage Type and Graphic Design
The designer behind the Air France logo and more.
Arkitip + Complex: Project Space Reopening (LA)
Project Space reopens its doors with some great prints and collectors items.
Arkitip + Complex: Miniature Wooden Toy Ships by PostlerFerguson
Dope wooden toys replicated from real ships.
Arkitip + Complex: Multi-Media Artist Julien Berthier
The 20th installment of Arktip + Complex.
Arkitip + Complex: Designers Lella and Massimo Vignelli
Check out a series of excerpts from Design is One.
Arkitip + Complex: The Photography of Mirko Martin
A look at the incredible works of Mirko Martin.
Arkitip + Complex: The Works of Mexican Painter Miguel Covarrubias
The 17th installment of Arkitip + Complex art showcase.
Arkitip + Complex: The Legacy of Graphic Designer Alvin Lustig
Hear from Arkitip's Scott A. Sant' Angelo discuss the work from the late Alvin Lustig.
Arkitip + Complex: Combat Artists of WWII
Incredible works from Combat Artists of WWII.
Arkitip + Complex: The Work of Robert Smithson
Scott A. Sant'Angelo discusses the artwork of Robert Smithson.
Arkitip + Complex: Slavs and Tatars
Join us for the 13th installment of Arkitip + Complex.
Arkitip + Complex: The Work of Artist Chris Ballantyne
Scott A. Sant'Angelo discloses the work of Chris Ballantyne.
Arkitip + Complex: Aaron De La Cruz's "Buenas Noches"
Scott A. Sant'Angelo breaks down Aaron De La Cruz's new work.
Arkitip + Complex: The Optical Illusion and 3-Dimensions of Patrick Hughes
Our 10th Arkitip + Complex collaboration, find out about British artist Patrick Hughes.
Arkitip + Complex: Italian Mountaineer, Reinhold Messner
Scott A. Sant'Angelo discusses Italian mountaineer, Reinhold Messner.
Arkitip + Complex: 58th Issue Edition of Arkitip
Hear all about the 58th issue of Arkitip