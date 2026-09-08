Scott A. Sant' Angelo Portrait

Scott A. Sant' Angelo

Joined July 2014 | 23 posts
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Latest Stories

Arkitip + Complex: Franz Kafka Book Covers by Peter Mendelsund

Peter Mendelsund creates a new set of covers for the Schocken Books Franz Kafka backlist.

Scott A. Sant' Angelo5314 days ago
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Arkitip + Complex: Changing Environments at the Ace Hotel

Arkitip takes you to the Ace Hotel in Palm Springs to explore the affects of color.

Scott A. Sant' Angelo5341 days ago

Arkitip + Complex: Roger Excoffon’s Vintage Type and Graphic Design

The designer behind the Air France logo and more.

Scott A. Sant' Angelo5386 days ago
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Arkitip + Complex: Project Space Reopening (LA)

Project Space reopens its doors with some great prints and collectors items.

Scott A. Sant' Angelo5418 days ago
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Arkitip + Complex: Miniature Wooden Toy Ships by PostlerFerguson

Dope wooden toys replicated from real ships.

Scott A. Sant' Angelo5423 days ago
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Arkitip + Complex: Multi-Media Artist Julien Berthier

The 20th installment of Arktip + Complex.

Scott A. Sant' Angelo5431 days ago
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Arkitip + Complex: Designers Lella and Massimo Vignelli

Check out a series of excerpts from Design is One.

Scott A. Sant' Angelo5438 days ago
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Arkitip + Complex: The Photography of Mirko Martin

A look at the incredible works of Mirko Martin.

Scott A. Sant' Angelo5446 days ago
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Arkitip + Complex: The Works of Mexican Painter Miguel Covarrubias

The 17th installment of Arkitip + Complex art showcase.

Scott A. Sant' Angelo5452 days ago
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Arkitip + Complex: The Legacy of Graphic Designer Alvin Lustig

Hear from Arkitip's Scott A. Sant' Angelo discuss the work from the late Alvin Lustig.

Scott A. Sant' Angelo5459 days ago
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Arkitip + Complex: Combat Artists of WWII

Incredible works from Combat Artists of WWII.

Scott A. Sant' Angelo5466 days ago

Arkitip + Complex: The Work of Robert Smithson

Scott A. Sant'Angelo discusses the artwork of Robert Smithson.

Scott A. Sant' Angelo5474 days ago
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Arkitip + Complex: Slavs and Tatars

Join us for the 13th installment of Arkitip + Complex.

Scott A. Sant' Angelo5481 days ago
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Arkitip + Complex: The Work of Artist Chris Ballantyne

Scott A. Sant'Angelo discloses the work of Chris Ballantyne.

Scott A. Sant' Angelo5488 days ago
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Arkitip + Complex: Aaron De La Cruz's "Buenas Noches"

Scott A. Sant'Angelo breaks down Aaron De La Cruz's new work.

Scott A. Sant' Angelo5496 days ago
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Arkitip + Complex: The Optical Illusion and 3-Dimensions of Patrick Hughes

Our 10th Arkitip + Complex collaboration, find out about British artist Patrick Hughes.

Scott A. Sant' Angelo5502 days ago
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Arkitip + Complex: Italian Mountaineer, Reinhold Messner

Scott A. Sant'Angelo discusses Italian mountaineer, Reinhold Messner.

Scott A. Sant' Angelo5508 days ago
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Arkitip + Complex: 58th Issue Edition of Arkitip

Hear all about the 58th issue of Arkitip

Scott A. Sant' Angelo5516 days ago

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