Paul Schrodt
Joined June 2017 | 2 posts
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Latest Stories
The Best Vince Staples Songs
Across mixtaples, albums, and EPs, Vince Staples hasn't found a beat he couldn't rap over. These are his best songs.
Paul Schrodt3000 days ago
Kesha’s 'Rainbow' Is the Album She Was Born to Make
On an album dominated by an ongoing real-world tragedy, Kesha finds her voice and reinvents herself.
Paul Schrodt3325 days ago