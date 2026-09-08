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Sasha Chapin

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Sasha is a writer from Toronto who likes writing about robots, drugs, mental health, friendship, chess, books, and money.

Joined February 2016 | 1 posts
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Ways to Go: Considering Assisted Suicide When You're Not Actually Dying

Who should be allowed to decide to end the life of a depressed person, and what are the stakes?

Sasha Chapin3879 days ago

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