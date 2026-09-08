Sasha Hecht
Joined July 2014 | 5 posts
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Latest Stories
The Most Anticipated Albums of 2014
Here's what we're looking forward to in the new year.
Sasha Hecht4638 days ago
10 Complex Staff Members Pick A Song They Hated This Year
The Complex staff vents their frustrations.
Sasha Hecht4652 days ago
Best Thing You Never Had: 30 "BEYONCE" Thinkpieces We Could Have Written But Didn't
We're sure everyone has "very important and insightful" things to say about Bey's latest banger, we decided to spare you. Come on, it's Friday.
Sasha Hecht4661 days ago
The 50 Best Albums of 2013
From rappers like Juicy J and A$AP Rocky to indie acts like Haim and Toro Y Moi, these are the albums we rocked all year long.
Sasha Hecht4665 days ago
Best Show Ever? 8 Complex Staffers Recall Their Collective Yeezus Experience
The Yeezus tour when through NYC like a tornado.
Sasha Hecht4679 days ago
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