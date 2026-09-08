Sasha Bogojev
Joined July 2014 | 2 posts
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Latest Stories
Street Artists Create Custom Cave Fin Bec Wine Labels for the Third Annual "MyFinBec" Project
These works of art will be printed onto bottles and sold in the same crates that the street artists have customized.
Sasha Bogojev4381 days ago
Katrin Fridriks Takes Visitors Off the Ground With "Flying Awareness" at Lazarides Rathbone
For a new show at London's Lazarides Rathbone, Katrin Fridriks lets visitors take flight.
Sasha Bogojev4445 days ago