Sarah Jones
Latest Stories
Portfolio Review: Get to Know the Imaginative Work of Sophie Roach
Austin-based artist Sophie Roach is bound to impress you with her whimsically intricate body of art.
10 Austin Art Personalities You Should Know
Get to know the ingenious artists of Austin's art scene.
The Best Outdoor Art Destinations in Austin
Get to know the eclectic artwork of Austin, Texas, in this rundown of the city's best spots for public art.
From Frequent Doodler to Innovative Artist: How Austin's Sophie Roach Turned Her Passion Into a Career
Get to know the innovative artwork of Sophie Roach, an Austin-based artist who creates intricate dream-like designs on almost any surface.
Interview: Meggs Shares New "Summoners War" Mural With Com2uS in Los Angeles
Street artist Meggs has a new piece based on Com2uS' U.S. launch of "Summoners War."
20 Artists Who Were Ahead of Their Time
These artists ignited a trend or initiated a chain of thought that provoked many artists after them to make works of art. Talk about inspirational.
10 Rising L.A. Artists You Should Know
When it comes to art, L.A. has a ton of up-and-coming artists that should be on your radar.