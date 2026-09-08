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Sarah Jones

Joined July 2014 | 7 posts
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Latest Stories

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Portfolio Review: Get to Know the Imaginative Work of Sophie Roach

Austin-based artist Sophie Roach is bound to impress you with her whimsically intricate body of art.

Sarah Jones4038 days ago
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10 Austin Art Personalities You Should Know

Get to know the ingenious artists of Austin's art scene.

Sarah Jones4071 days ago
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The Best Outdoor Art Destinations in Austin

Get to know the eclectic artwork of Austin, Texas, in this rundown of the city's best spots for public art.

Sarah Jones4073 days ago
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From Frequent Doodler to Innovative Artist: How Austin's Sophie Roach Turned Her Passion Into a Career

Get to know the innovative artwork of Sophie Roach, an Austin-based artist who creates intricate dream-like designs on almost any surface.

Sarah Jones4087 days ago
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Interview: Meggs Shares New "Summoners War" Mural With Com2uS in Los Angeles

Street artist Meggs has a new piece based on Com2uS' U.S. launch of "Summoners War."

Sarah Jones4267 days ago
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20 Artists Who Were Ahead of Their Time

These artists ignited a trend or initiated a chain of thought that provoked many artists after them to make works of art. Talk about inspirational.

Sarah Jones4356 days ago
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10 Rising L.A. Artists You Should Know

When it comes to art, L.A. has a ton of up-and-coming artists that should be on your radar.

Sarah Jones4419 days ago

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