Robert Facey
Latest Stories
The 50 Worst Fake Sneakers of 2012
They say it's the thought that counts but, in this case, we would rather receive coal.
Buyer Beware: The 10 Craziest Fake Kicks On The Internet
Put that debit card away.
Shelf Space: Sneakers For Sale At BNIB (Los Angeles, CA)
Check out the footwear sitting on the shelves at this new L.A. spot.
Buyer Beware: The 20 Craziest Fake Kicks On The Internet
Please, put your credit card away.
The 50 Best Sneaker Stores of All Time
Salute to all the shops that have kept us laced.
Gallery: 100 Photos of Hot Girls in Converse All Stars
Classic beauties in classic footwear.
Shelf Space: Sneakers For Sale At MAJOR (Washington, D.C.)
Check out the sneakers sitting on the shelves in the nation's capital.
A Complete History Of Hip-Hop Sneaker Deals
Don't have to be an athlete to have signature sneaks on the feet.
Shelf Space: Sneakers For Sale At Primitive (Encino, CA)
Check out the sneakers sitting on the shelves at this Cali spot.
Shelf Space: Sneakers For Sale At Oneness (Lexington, KY)
Check out the sneakers sitting on the shelves at this Wildcat spot.
Buyer Beware: The 20 Craziest Fake Kicks On The Internet
Look but please don't touch.
A Look Inside The Air Jordan 2012 Flight Lab At All-Star Weekend
Choose your flight.
A Complete Guide To The Sneakers Worn By NBA Slam Dunk Champions
Sneakers earn you points for presentation.