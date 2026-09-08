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Robert Facey

Joined July 2014 | 81 posts
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Latest Stories

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The 50 Worst Fake Sneakers of 2012

They say it's the thought that counts but, in this case, we would rather receive coal.

Robert Facey5014 days ago
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A Complete History Of Hip-Hop Sneaker Deals

Get money.

Robert Facey5041 days ago
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The 50 Most Iconic Celebrity Sneaker Shots of All Time

Icons wearing icons.

Robert Facey5077 days ago
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Buyer Beware: The 10 Craziest Fake Kicks On The Internet

Put that debit card away.

Robert Facey5156 days ago
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Shelf Space: Sneakers For Sale At BNIB (Los Angeles, CA)

Check out the footwear sitting on the shelves at this new L.A. spot.

Robert Facey5209 days ago
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Buyer Beware: The 20 Craziest Fake Kicks On The Internet

Please, put your credit card away.

Robert Facey5209 days ago
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The 50 Best Sneaker Stores of All Time

Salute to all the shops that have kept us laced.

Robert Facey5216 days ago
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Gallery: 100 Photos of Hot Girls in Converse All Stars

Classic beauties in classic footwear.

Robert Facey5230 days ago
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Shelf Space: Sneakers For Sale At MAJOR (Washington, D.C.)

Check out the sneakers sitting on the shelves in the nation's capital.

Robert Facey5239 days ago
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A Complete History Of Hip-Hop Sneaker Deals

Don't have to be an athlete to have signature sneaks on the feet.

Robert Facey5247 days ago
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Shelf Space: Sneakers For Sale At Primitive (Encino, CA)

Check out the sneakers sitting on the shelves at this Cali spot.

Robert Facey5266 days ago
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Shelf Space: Sneakers For Sale At Oneness (Lexington, KY)

Check out the sneakers sitting on the shelves at this Wildcat spot.

Robert Facey5275 days ago
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Gallery: 100 Photos of Hot Girls in Jordans

She got game.

Robert Facey5288 days ago
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Buyer Beware: The 20 Craziest Fake Kicks On The Internet

Look but please don't touch.

Robert Facey5299 days ago
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A Look Inside The Air Jordan 2012 Flight Lab At All-Star Weekend

Choose your flight.

Robert Facey5315 days ago
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A Complete Guide To The Sneakers Worn By NBA Slam Dunk Champions

Sneakers earn you points for presentation.

Robert Facey5319 days ago

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