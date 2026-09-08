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Rob Gearity

Joined July 2014 | 6 posts
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Latest Stories

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Director's Cut: How to Survive Prison

How to Survive Prison

Rob Gearity4524 days ago
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Director's Cut: How to Fly

How to Fly

Rob Gearity4525 days ago
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Director's Cut: How to Meet Women

How to Meet Women

Rob Gearity4526 days ago
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Director's Cut: How to Fight

How to Fight

Rob Gearity4529 days ago
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Director's Cut: How to Drink in a Bar

How to Drink in a Bar

Rob Gearity4530 days ago
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Holiday Gift Guide: 10 Gifts for the Comic Book Fan in Your Life

We've assembled a gift guide that should cover all bases for the comic book fan in your life.

Rob Gearity4663 days ago

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