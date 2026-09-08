RJ Rushmore Portrait

RJ Rushmore

Joined July 2014 | 11 posts
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Latest Stories

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The 50 Most Influential Street Artists of All Time

These are the names you need to know in street art.

RJ Rushmore4725 days ago
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A Recap of the Murals at Living Walls Atlanta

See what you missed at this year's installment of the street art festival.

RJ Rushmore4777 days ago
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10 Street Artists Share Their Admiration for Os Gemeos

Ten artists share Os Gemeos' work and legacy.

RJ Rushmore4783 days ago
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Os Gemeos: Brothers In Art

For the identical twin painters known as Os Gemeos, making art together is a seamless mind-meld with each other and with their audience.

RJ Rushmore4785 days ago
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The Best Murals of 2013 (So Far)

Take a look at the best new street art around the globe.

RJ Rushmore4832 days ago
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10 Artists Who Use Drips Well

Forget trippy, these artists are drippy.

RJ Rushmore4908 days ago
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10 Artists Using the Internet Like the Street

Filling in the voids of cyberspace.

RJ Rushmore4972 days ago
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10 Street Artists to Watch in 2013

From muralists to graffiti artists, be sure to keep your eyes on these talented people.

RJ Rushmore4998 days ago
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The 25 Best Murals of 2012

Art that hit the streets worldwide.

RJ Rushmore5021 days ago

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