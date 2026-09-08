Richard "Treats" Dryden Portrait

Richard "Treats" Dryden

Joined July 2014 | 13 posts
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Not Available Lead

Jah Cure Talks Bossing Up to Make His New Album, Wanting to Be Like Jay Z, and Meeting Lionel Messi

After performing at Spain's Rototom festival, Jah Cure breaks down how why he made his fith album by himself.

Richard "Treats" Dryden4035 days ago
Not Available Lead

Art Director Kenny Gravillis Tells the Stories Behind The Roots' 5 "Things Fall Apart" Album Covers

Art director Kenny Gravillis explains the cover art for The Roots' album on its 15th anniversary.

Richard "Treats" Dryden4589 days ago
Not Available Lead

Interview: Danny Clinch and Eric Duvauchelle Discuss Creating "The College Dropout" Album Cover

We finish The College Dropout Week with words from the photographer and art director behind the iconic visual.

Richard "Treats" Dryden4598 days ago
Not Available Lead

Interview: Bill McMullen Talks His adidas Superstar-Inspired AD-AT for "This Is Not a Toy"

Artist Bill McMullen speaks on the making of his latest creation for Toronto's Design Exchange Fair.

Richard "Treats" Dryden4602 days ago
Not Available Lead

Brent Rollins' 10 Favorite Rap Album Covers of the '90s

Complex's Creative Director shares the best rap album art from decades past.

Richard "Treats" Dryden4613 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead

Kenny Gravillis' 10 Favorite Rap Album Covers of the '90s

The legendary creative director picks some of the best rap album art produced in the '90s.

Richard "Treats" Dryden4614 days ago
Not Available Lead

Greg Burke's 10 Favorite Rap Album Covers of the '90s

The VP Creative Director at Atlantic Records picks his favorites for us.

Richard "Treats" Dryden4614 days ago
Not Available Lead

Bill McMullen's 10 Favorite Rap Album Covers of the '90s

The designer behind the Beastie Boys' "Hello Nasty" talks about his favorite album art.

Richard "Treats" Dryden4616 days ago
Not Available Lead

Interview: Back to The Drawing Board with Legendary Artist and Designer Cey Adams

The designer speaks about some of his favorite works.

Richard "Treats" Dryden4617 days ago
Not Available Lead

Cey Adams' 10 Favorite Rap Album Covers of the '90s

Top designers in the game weigh in on the best album art from the '90s.

Richard "Treats" Dryden4617 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead

Looking Back at Todd James' Classic Illustrations of Redman

The painter immortalizes one of the best rappers in history.

Richard "Treats" Dryden4636 days ago
Not Available Lead

25 Brands Inspired by Barbara Kruger

Inspiration is infinite creation.

Richard "Treats" Dryden4890 days ago
Not Available Lead

Model Special: Hot In The Streets (2007 Cover Story & Gallery)

For our third annual model spectacular, Complex hit the bricks with a bevy of stunners. Damn, we love New York.

Richard "Treats" Dryden5349 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App