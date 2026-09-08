Richard "Treats" Dryden
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Jah Cure Talks Bossing Up to Make His New Album, Wanting to Be Like Jay Z, and Meeting Lionel Messi
After performing at Spain's Rototom festival, Jah Cure breaks down how why he made his fith album by himself.
Art Director Kenny Gravillis Tells the Stories Behind The Roots' 5 "Things Fall Apart" Album Covers
Art director Kenny Gravillis explains the cover art for The Roots' album on its 15th anniversary.
Interview: Danny Clinch and Eric Duvauchelle Discuss Creating "The College Dropout" Album Cover
We finish The College Dropout Week with words from the photographer and art director behind the iconic visual.
Interview: Bill McMullen Talks His adidas Superstar-Inspired AD-AT for "This Is Not a Toy"
Artist Bill McMullen speaks on the making of his latest creation for Toronto's Design Exchange Fair.
Brent Rollins' 10 Favorite Rap Album Covers of the '90s
Complex's Creative Director shares the best rap album art from decades past.
Kenny Gravillis' 10 Favorite Rap Album Covers of the '90s
The legendary creative director picks some of the best rap album art produced in the '90s.
Greg Burke's 10 Favorite Rap Album Covers of the '90s
The VP Creative Director at Atlantic Records picks his favorites for us.
Bill McMullen's 10 Favorite Rap Album Covers of the '90s
The designer behind the Beastie Boys' "Hello Nasty" talks about his favorite album art.
Interview: Back to The Drawing Board with Legendary Artist and Designer Cey Adams
The designer speaks about some of his favorite works.
Cey Adams' 10 Favorite Rap Album Covers of the '90s
Top designers in the game weigh in on the best album art from the '90s.
Looking Back at Todd James' Classic Illustrations of Redman
The painter immortalizes one of the best rappers in history.
25 Brands Inspired by Barbara Kruger
Inspiration is infinite creation.
Model Special: Hot In The Streets (2007 Cover Story & Gallery)
For our third annual model spectacular, Complex hit the bricks with a bevy of stunners. Damn, we love New York.