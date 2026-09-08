Richard A. Martin
Joined July 2014 | 2 posts
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Kanye West: Rookie of the Year
Kanye: "I definitely feel I am influential. You can't take anything away from me if I have that ego. It's part of the whole ambience, so just enjoy the ride."
Richard A. Martin1530 days ago
Olivia Wilde: Dangerous Beauty (2006 Cover Story & Gallery)
Olivia Wilde turned heads when she tongued-down Mischa Barton on The O.C., but now this sex-oozing 22-year-old officially steals the show in Alpha Dog. Complex caught up with the No. 1 stunna and got her to spill the beans on full-frontal nudity, making out with Mischa, and what's eating Emile Hirsch (hint: not her!).
Richard A. Martin5609 days ago