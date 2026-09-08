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Reyan Ali

Joined July 2014 | 10 posts
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Latest Stories

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A History of Athletes Taking Part in Pro Wrestling

From Lawrence Taylor vs. Bam Bam Bigelow to Floyd Mayweather vs. The Big Show, here are moments when your favorite athletes entered the squared circle.

Reyan Ali4549 days ago
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Riff Raff: An Interview on "Saints Row IV", SNES Versus Genesis, Pro Wrestling, and his Career Prospects in the 1950s

Jody Highroller speaks on the difference between Bobby Blue Shoes and Timmy O'Tool.

Reyan Ali4777 days ago
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Exclusive: Deep Silver Volition Roll Out the "Saints Row IV" Soundtrack

A$AP Rocky, Aerosmith, Haddaway, Papa Roach, and Bach-together at last.

Reyan Ali4795 days ago
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Brick and Mortar Arcades: A Love Letter to What We Miss Most

What better way to celebrate #ThrowBackThursday?

Reyan Ali4810 days ago
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When 13 of Your Favorite Rappers Talk About Their Favorite Rappers

Rappers are rap fans, too.

Reyan Ali4811 days ago
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13 Video Game Sidekicks That Deserve Their Own Titles

How about a little solo time to shine?

Reyan Ali4816 days ago
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10 E3 Reveals That Changed Gaming History Forever

The world of video games is always on the hustle. These status-quo-disrupting debuts are proof.

Reyan Ali4846 days ago
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Ed Boon's 12 Biggest Mortal Kombat Memories

The creator of one of the greatest games of all time and the upcoming Injustice: Gods Among Us speaks candidly about the historical franchise.

Reyan Ali5119 days ago
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Andrew W.K.'s All-Purpose Guide to Partying

The rock-and-roll wild man gives us some tips on how to throw the most awesome party imaginable.

Reyan Ali5299 days ago
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