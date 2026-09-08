Renee Sylvestre-Williams
Joined October 2015 | 4 posts
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Latest Stories
Receptionist Wanted, No Guys Allowed
A Toronto company wants a content writer with SEO skills. They also want this person to cover reception so they've said they prefer female candidates.
Renee Sylvestre-Williams3951 days ago
2015 Canadian Federal Election: 5 Things To Expect On Election Day
A few things are going to happen on Monday when Canadians hit the polls for the 2015 Canadian Federal Election
Renee Sylvestre-Williams3990 days ago
2015 Canadian Federal Election: Need Help Deciding Who To Vote For?
These resources have tons of data that help people decide or sway their vote for Canada’s upcoming 2015 Federal Election
Renee Sylvestre-Williams3991 days ago
Canada's 2015 Election Candidates: What Are They Promising Us?
There's less than a week to go for #elxn42. Let's take a look at a few of the things they're promising us.
Renee Sylvestre-Williams3993 days ago