Rebecca Cheong
Latest Stories
20 Rare Art Destinations to See Before You Die
From projects by land artists to off-the-map museums, these cultural destinations will take your next trip to another level.
The Best Rap-Themed Items on Etsy
From rubber stamps to posters, Etsy artists look to the kings of rap for inspiration.
Celebrity Vacation Homes You Wish You Had
These celebrity vacation spots are luxurious enough to redefine what it means to get away.
18 Things Curators Actually Do
We break down what it means to be a curator.
15 Music Videos Starring Visual Artists
Your favorite visual artists make sly appearances in each of these music videos.
22 Things You Didn't Know About Your Favorite Animated Films
From design inspiration to hidden images, these are the unknown facts behind the best animated films of all time.
The Best Artist Depictions of Dogs
From the 16th century to the present, these are the best portraits of dogs.
15 Art Films to Watch at the TriBeca Film Festival
Here are the art films you should watch at the TriBeca Film Festival 2014.
The Best Animated Art on Vimeo
These videos show the limitless possibilities of animation.
14 Life Lessons You Learned in Elementary Art Class
We look back at the old days to see what we learned as kids in art class that applies to us today.
20 Ways to Get Rid of Creative Blocks
Ever feel like you can't tap into your creative side? Here's a list of tips to help you get inspired.
10 Things You Can Learn From Terry Richardson About How to Take a Sexy Photograph
Some things you can learn from the controversial photographer about taking sexy photographs.
The Best Commercials That Use Famous Works of Art
These ads show iconic paintings like you've never seen them.
13 Athletes Who Are Also Photographers
When athletic prowess, the love of exploration, and a knack for photography come together.
The 19 Craziest Optical Illusions on the Internet
These mind-bending optical illusions spin, sparkle, blur, and ripple with an interplay of colors and patterns.
20 Oscar Nominees and Winners Who Paint
Oscar nominees and winners with hidden artistic talents.
A Short History of Jay Z and Beyonce's Lavish Real Estate Life
Rounding up Jay Z and Beyonce's vacation homes and real estate splurges through the years.