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Rebecca Cheong

Joined July 2014 | 17 posts
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Latest Stories

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20 Rare Art Destinations to See Before You Die

From projects by land artists to off-the-map museums, these cultural destinations will take your next trip to another level.

Rebecca Cheong4497 days ago
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The Best Rap-Themed Items on Etsy

From rubber stamps to posters, Etsy artists look to the kings of rap for inspiration.

Rebecca Cheong4511 days ago
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Celebrity Vacation Homes You Wish You Had

These celebrity vacation spots are luxurious enough to redefine what it means to get away.

Rebecca Cheong4512 days ago
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18 Things Curators Actually Do

We break down what it means to be a curator.

Rebecca Cheong4526 days ago
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15 Music Videos Starring Visual Artists

Your favorite visual artists make sly appearances in each of these music videos.

Rebecca Cheong4529 days ago
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22 Things You Didn't Know About Your Favorite Animated Films

From design inspiration to hidden images, these are the unknown facts behind the best animated films of all time.

Rebecca Cheong4531 days ago
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The Best Artist Depictions of Dogs

From the 16th century to the present, these are the best portraits of dogs.

Rebecca Cheong4532 days ago
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15 Art Films to Watch at the TriBeca Film Festival

Here are the art films you should watch at the TriBeca Film Festival 2014.

Rebecca Cheong4540 days ago
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The Best Animated Art on Vimeo

These videos show the limitless possibilities of animation.

Rebecca Cheong4541 days ago
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14 Life Lessons You Learned in Elementary Art Class

We look back at the old days to see what we learned as kids in art class that applies to us today.

Rebecca Cheong4548 days ago
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20 Ways to Get Rid of Creative Blocks

Ever feel like you can't tap into your creative side? Here's a list of tips to help you get inspired.

Rebecca Cheong4550 days ago
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10 Things You Can Learn From Terry Richardson About How to Take a Sexy Photograph

Some things you can learn from the controversial photographer about taking sexy photographs.

Rebecca Cheong4550 days ago
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The Best Commercials That Use Famous Works of Art

These ads show iconic paintings like you've never seen them.

Rebecca Cheong4565 days ago
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13 Athletes Who Are Also Photographers

When athletic prowess, the love of exploration, and a knack for photography come together.

Rebecca Cheong4572 days ago
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The 19 Craziest Optical Illusions on the Internet

These mind-bending optical illusions spin, sparkle, blur, and ripple with an interplay of colors and patterns.

Rebecca Cheong4574 days ago
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20 Oscar Nominees and Winners Who Paint

Oscar nominees and winners with hidden artistic talents.

Rebecca Cheong4583 days ago
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A Short History of Jay Z and Beyonce's Lavish Real Estate Life

Rounding up Jay Z and Beyonce's vacation homes and real estate splurges through the years.

Rebecca Cheong4587 days ago

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