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Ramya Velury

Joined July 2014 | 13 posts
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Nike Debuts Its F.C. Collection With World Cup Star Athletes (Video)

Nike's F.C. Collection will have you feeling like an elite soccer player.

Ramya Velury4539 days ago
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Here's a Look Inside Beyonce's "Mrs. Carter Tour" Costumes

Everyone say "heyyy" Mrs. Carter.

Ramya Velury4584 days ago
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Nipsey Hussle Cooks Up Custom Uniforms For Crenshaw's Latest Fat Burger

When hip-hop meets fast food.

Ramya Velury4587 days ago

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