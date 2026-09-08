radioheadass
Joined February 2018 | 1 posts
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Latest Stories
The Best Drake Hooks
Few present-day rappers are as well-known for their hooks as Drake is. Despite what the haters and non-believers might want you to think, a Drake hook can make a good rap song into a great rap song. From classics like "One Dance" to tracks you may have forgotten about, these are the best Drake hooks.
radioheadass3069 days ago